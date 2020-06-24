Bieber says accusation 'factually impossible'

LOS ANGELES • Singer Justin Bieber has denied an accusation that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014, producing receipts and other evidence to prove his case.

The Canadian pop star said it was "factually impossible" he was staying in the Texas hotel where the incident was alleged to have taken place.

"There is no truth to this story," Bieber, 26, wrote in a lengthy series of Twitter posts on Sunday. He said he would be taking legal action.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed," he added.

"However, this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and the authorities to take legal action."

Bieber, who shot to fame at age 13, was responding to an accusation by a woman called Danielle on Twitter last Saturday.

Danielle wrote that she was sexually assaulted by the singer at a hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014, after he made a surprise appearance at the South by Southwest music festival.

She said she was 21 and Bieber was 20 at the time and that she was posting anonymously.

The Twitter post has since been deleted and Danielle could not be traced for further comment.

Bieber on Sunday produced detailed hotel receipts, e-mail and news reports that he said backed up his claim that he was staying with his then girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez, and other friends at different locations in Austin the day of the alleged assault.

The singer's representatives did not reply to a request for further comment on Monday.

The Love Yourself (2015) singer married childhood sweetheart, model Hailey Baldwin, in 2018 and released his first album in four years in February.

He cancelled a world tour in 2017 and retreated from the public eye to deal with depression and the effects of early fame.

REUTERS