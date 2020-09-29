Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

2. (-) Fire And Blood by George R. R. Martin

3. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

4. (4) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

5. (-) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (3) The Community Cat Chronicles by Eleanor Nilsson and Lachlan Madsen

7. (1) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

8. (7) Dune by Frank Herbert

9. (6) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

10. (10) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

3. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (-) No Rules Rules by Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer

5. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

6. (4) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

7. (9) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (-) The Tyranny Of Merit by Michael J. Sandel

9. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (-) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

4. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

5. (5) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

6. (-) Geronimo Stilton #76 Superstore Surprise by Geronimo Stilton

7. (7) Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

8. (6) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

9. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

10. (-) Fazbear Frights #4: Step Closer by Scott Cawthon, Andrea Waggener, Elley Cooper and Kelly Parra

10. (-) Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone by J. K. Rowling

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.