Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

3. (3) The Community Cat Chronicles by Eleanor Nilsson and Lachlan Madsen

4. (-) The Giver Of Stars by Jojo Moyes

5. (6) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

6. (5) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

7. (9) Normal People by Sally Rooney

8. (4) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

9. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

10. (10) Crescent City #1: House Of Earth And Blood by Sarah J. Maas

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (5) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (2) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (3) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

5. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (8) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

7. (6) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (4) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear

10. (-) Words Of Wisdom by Hsing Yun

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

3. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

4. (3) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

5. (4) The Magic Of The Mirror by Thea Stilton

6. (5) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

7. (6) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

8. (8) Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

9. (9) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

10. (10) Dokkaebi: Vicious Spirits by Kat Cho

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.