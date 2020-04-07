Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (-) The Eyes Of Darkness by Dean Koontz

2. (1) Crescent City #1: House Of Earth And Blood by Sarah J. Maas

3. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

4. (9) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

5. (4) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #3: A Snake Lies Waiting by Jin Yong

6. (6) The Perfect Wife by J. P. Delaney

7. (2) The Mirror And The Light by Hilary Mantel

7. (-) The Tattooist Of Auschwitz by Heather Morris

8. (3) Nothing Ventured by Jeffrey Archer

9. (7) How We Disappeared by Lee Jing-Jing

9. (-) Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo

10. (-) The Beekeeper Of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

3. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (5) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (10) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

6. (-) The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham

7. (9) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

8. (8) Air-Conditioned Nation Revisited by Cherian George

8. (-) The Seven Habits Of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey

9. (2) Fifty Secrets Of Singapore's Success by Tommy Koh

10. (-) Finding Chika by Mitch Albom

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton #75: The Sticky Situation by Geronimo Stilton

3. (5) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

5. (3) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #7: Time Warp by Geronimo Stilton

6. (6) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

7. (8) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

8. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

9. (7) The Last Hours #1: Chain Of Gold by Cassandra Clare

10. (-) All The Bright Places by Jennifer Niven

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times and Popular bookstores.