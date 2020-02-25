Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (5) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #3: A Snake Lies Waiting by Jin Yong

3. (6) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

4. (3) How We Disappeared by Lee Jing-Jing

5. (7) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

6. (-) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

7. (10) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

8. (8) Doctor Sleep by Stephen King

9. (5) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

10. (-) Carnal Innocence by Nora Roberts

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Fifty Secrets Of Singapore's Success by Tommy Koh

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

5. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (7) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

8. (10) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

9. (9) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

10. (-) Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

3. (4) Geronimo Stilton #74: Happy Birthday, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

4. (6) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (5) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

6. (7) P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han

7. (-) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

8. (-) One Of Us Is Next by Karen M. McManus

9. (-) The Beast Of Buckingham Palace by David Walliams

9. (8) The Conference Of The Birds by Ransom Riggs

10. (-) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey