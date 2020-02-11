Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) How We Disappeared by Lee Jing-Jing

3. (-) Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

3. (6) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

4. (-) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

5. (7) A Dog's Promise by W. Bruce Cameron

6. (8) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

7. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

7. (3) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

8. (-) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

9. (6) Blue Moon by Lee Child

10. (-) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

NON-FICTION

1. (-) Fifty Secrets Of Singapore's Success by Tommy Koh

2. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (6) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (1) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

5. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (-) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

7. (5) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

7. (-) Stop Reading The News by Rolf Dobelli

8. (7) The Visual MBA by James Barron

9. (3) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

10. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

3. (-) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Geronimo Stilton #74: Happy Birthday, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

5. (5) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

6. (10) One Of Us Is Next by Karen M. McManus

7. (7) The Conference Of The Birds by Ransom Riggs

8. (6) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

9. (8) The Beast Of Buckingham Palace by David Walliams

10. (-) P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han