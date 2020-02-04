Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (-) How We Disappeared by Lee Jing-Jing

3. (5) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

4. (-) Normal People by Sally Rooney

5. (-) The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood

6. (7) Blue Moon by Lee Child

6. (3) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

7. (2) A Dog's Promise by W. Bruce Cameron

8. (-) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

9. (-) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

10. (-) The Tattooist Of Auschwitz by Heather Morris

NON-FICTION

1. (4) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

2. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (9) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

4. (2) The Book Of Ichigo Ichie by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

5. (7) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

5. (3) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (8) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

7. (5) The Visual MBA by James Barron

8. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

10. (9) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

3. (5) Geronimo Stilton: The Strange Case Of The Dragon Dance by Geronimo Stilton

4. (3) Geronimo Stilton #74: Happy Birthday, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

5. (7) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

6. (-) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

7. (8) The Conference Of The Birds by Ransom Riggs

8. (6) The Beast Of Buckingham Palace by David Walliams

9. (-) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #8: Legacy by Shannon Messenger

10. (-) One Of Us Is Next by Karen M. McManus

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.