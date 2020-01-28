Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) A Dog's Promise by W. Bruce Cameron

3. (3) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

4. (6) Poemsia by Lang Leav

5. (5) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

6. (7) Doctor Sleep by Stephen King

7. (2) Blue Moon by Lee Child

7. (4) The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski

8. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

9. (-) Blood Of Elves by Andrzej Sapkowski

9. (5) It by Stephen King

10. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

10. (8) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) The Book Of Ichigo Ichie by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

3. (3) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (5) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

5. (4) The Visual MBA by James Barron

6. (6) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

7. (4) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

8. (-) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

9. (9) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

9. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

3. (4) Geronimo Stilton #74: Happy Birthday, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

4. (3) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

5. (5) Geronimo Stilton: The Strange Case Of The Dragon Dance by Geronimo Stilton

6. (8) The Beast Of Buckingham Palace by David Walliams

7. (6) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

8. (-) The Conference Of The Birds by Ransom Riggs

9. (7) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

10. (10) P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.