Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) A Dog's Promise by W. Bruce Cameron

2. (7) Blue Moon by Lee Child

2. (-) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

3. (4) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

4. (-) The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski

5. (-) It by Stephen King

5. (9) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

6. (10) Poemsia by Lang Leav

7. (5) Doctor Sleep by Stephen King

8. (6) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

9. (-) The Tattooist Of Auschwitz by Heather Morris

10. (-) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (7) The Book Of Ichigo Ichie by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

3. (5) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (-) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

4. (4) The Visual MBA by James Barron

5. (2) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

6. (6) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

7. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (9) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (-) Educated by Tara Westover

9. (8) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

10. (-) The Rules Of Thinking by Richard Templar

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

4. (-) Geronimo Stilton #74: Happy Birthday, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

5. (7) Geronimo Stilton: The Strange Case Of The Dragon Dance by Geronimo Stilton

6. (6) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

7. (-) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

8. (5) The Beast Of Buckingham Palace by David Walliams

9. (-) One Of Us Is Next by Karen McManus

10. (10) P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han

• This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.