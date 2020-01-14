Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (5) A Dog's Promise by W. Bruce Cameron

3. (-) Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

4. (7) Normal People by Sally Rooney

4. (4) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

5. (8) Doctor Sleep by Stephen King

6. (9) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

7. (-) Blue Moon by Lee Child

8. (3) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

8. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

9. (-) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

10. (-) Poemsia by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (10) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

3. (2) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

4. (-) The Visual MBA by James Barron

5. (8) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (5) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

7. (-) The Book Of Ichigo Ichie by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

8. (3) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

9. (5) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (6) Beating The Odds Together: 50 Years Of Singapore-Israel Ties by Mattia Tomba

10. (-) Becoming by Michelle Obama

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Disney Frozen II: Book Of The Film by Bonnier

5. (6) The Beast Of Buckingham Palace by David Walliams

6. (5) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

7. (10) Geronimo Stilton: The Strange Case Of The Dragon Dance by Geronimo Stilton

8. (-) Geronimo Stilton #73: The Missing Movie by Geronimo Stilton

9. (9) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #8: Legacy by Shannon Messenger

10. (-) P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.