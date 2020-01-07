Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (4) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (8) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

3. (1) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

4. (3) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

5. (5) A Dog's Promise by W. Bruce Cameron

6. (2) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

7. (-) Normal People by Sally Rooney

8. (5) Doctor Sleep by Stephen King

9. (10) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

10. (-) Blood Of Elves by Andrzej Sapkowski

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

3. (4) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

4. (7) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

5. (8) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

5. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

6. (3) Beating The Odds Together: 50 Years Of Singapore-Israel Ties by Mattia Tomba

7. (5) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

8. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (6) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

10. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

3. (5) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

4. (7) Disney Frozen II: Book Of The Film by Bonnier

5. (4) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

6. (3) The Beast Of Buckingham Palace by David Walliams

7. (6) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2020 by National Geographic

8. (9) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

9. (8) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #8: Legacy by Shannon Messenger

10. (-) Geronimo Stilton: The Strange Case Of The Dragon Dance by Geronimo Stilton

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.