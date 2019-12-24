Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (3) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (-) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

3. (2) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

4. (1) Blue Moon by Lee Child

5. (5) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

6. (-) A Dog's Promise by W. Bruce Cameron

6. (-) The Suspect by Fiona Barton

7.(8) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

7. (-) Doctor Sleep by Stephen King

8. (4) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

9. (9) A Minute To Midnight by David Baldacci

10. (-) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

3. (6) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (5) Becoming by Michelle Obama

5. (4) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

6. (7) The Visual MBA by James Barron

7. (-) Strengthsfinder 2.0 by Tom Rath

8. (-) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

8. (-) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

9. (-) Beating The Odds Together: 50 Years Of Singapore-Israel Ties by Mattia Tomba

10. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

3. (2) The Beast Of Buckingham Palace by David Walliams

4. (-) Disney Frozen II: Book Of The Film by Bonnier

5. (3) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

6. (8) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

7. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2020 by National Geographic

8. (6) Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic

9. (-) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

10. (-) The Lion Inside by Rachel Bright and Jim Field

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.