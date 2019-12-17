Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Blue Moon by Lee Child

2. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

3. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

4. (-) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

5. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

6. (-) Find Me by Andre Aciman

7. (-) Normal People by Sally Rooney

8. (4) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

9. (-) A Minute To Midnight by David Baldacci

10. (-) 1984 by George Orwell

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (3) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

3. (4) The Way Of Kueh by Christopher Tan

4. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

5. (-) Becoming by Michelle Obama

6. (-) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

7. (8) The Visual MBA by James Barron

8. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (-) Finding Chika by Mitch Albom

10. (-) Bad Blood by John Carreyrou

CHILDREN'S

1. (8) Geronimo Stilton #73: The Missing Movie by Geronimo Stilton

2. (5) The Beast Of Buckingham Palace by David Walliams

3. (2) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

4. (10) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

5. (3) Disney Frozen II: The Deluxe Junior Novelisation by David Blaze

6. (-) Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic

7. (-) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #8: Legacy by Shannon Messenger

8. (4) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

9. (-) Geronimo Stilton Retells The Classics: A Christmas Carol by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) The Snowman by Raymond Briggs

10. (-) Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times and WHSmith bookstores.