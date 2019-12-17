Bestsellers

FICTION
1. (1) Blue Moon by Lee Child
2. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy
3. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
4. (-) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
5. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
6. (-) Find Me by Andre Aciman
7. (-) Normal People by Sally Rooney
8. (4) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella
9. (-) A Minute To Midnight by David Baldacci
10. (-) 1984 by George Orwell
NON-FICTION
1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
2. (3) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell
3. (4) The Way Of Kueh by Christopher Tan
4. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles
5. (-) Becoming by Michelle Obama
6. (-) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
7. (8) The Visual MBA by James Barron
8. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
9. (-) Finding Chika by Mitch Albom
10. (-) Bad Blood by John Carreyrou
CHILDREN'S
1. (8) Geronimo Stilton #73: The Missing Movie by Geronimo Stilton
2. (5) The Beast Of Buckingham Palace by David Walliams
3. (2) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey
4. (10) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths
5. (3) Disney Frozen II: The Deluxe Junior Novelisation by David Blaze
6. (-) Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic
7. (-) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #8: Legacy by Shannon Messenger
8. (4) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell
9. (-) Geronimo Stilton Retells The Classics: A Christmas Carol by Geronimo Stilton
9. (-) The Snowman by Raymond Briggs
10. (-) Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle
• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times and WHSmith bookstores.