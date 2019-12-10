Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (3) Blue Moon by Lee Child

2. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (5) A Dog's Promise by W. Bruce Cameron

4. (2) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

5. (6) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (7) Doctor Sleep by Stephen King

7. (-) The Giver Of Stars by Jojo Moyes

8. (8) Poemsia by Lang Leav

9. (8) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

10. (10) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (5) Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister by Jung Chang

3. (2) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

4. (6) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

4. (3) The Way Of Kueh by Christopher Tan

5. (8) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (7) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

7. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (-) The Visual MBA by James Barron

9. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (-) Around The World In 60 Seconds: The Nas Daily Journey by Nuseir Yassin and Bruce Kluger

10. (-) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

2. (3) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

3. (4) Disney Frozen II: Book Of The Film by Bonnier

4. (2) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (-) The Beast Of Buckingham Palace by David Walliams

6. (7) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

7. (5) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

8. (-) Geronimo Stilton #73: The Missing Movie by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #12: The Island Of Dragons by Geronimo Stilton

10. (9) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.