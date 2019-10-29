Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) Poemsia by Lang Leav

3. (3) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

4. (4) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

5. (5) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

5. (10) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

5. (-) The Giver Of Stars by Jojo Moyes

6. (6) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

7. (7) The Taking Of Annie Thorne by C.J. Tudor

8. (9) Postscript by Cecelia Ahern

9. (-) Normal People by Sally Rooney

10. (-) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

NON-FICTION

1. (3) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (1) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

4. (6) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (-) Deep Human by Crystal and Gregor Lim-Lange

6. (4) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

7. (5) The Visual MBA by James Barron

8. (-) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (9) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

2. (1) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

3. (3) Geronimo Stilton #73: The Missing Movie by Geronimo Stilton

4. (5) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #12: The Island Of Dragons by Geronimo Stilton

5. (4) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

6. (6) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

7. (8) Sherlock Sam And The Burgled Book In Kampong Glam by A.J. Low

8. (9) Thea Stilton #8: The Dance Of The Star Fairies by Thea Stilton

9. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

10. (-) Queen Of Air And Darkness by Cassandra Clare

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores