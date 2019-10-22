Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) Poemsia by Lang Leav

3. (3) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

4. (5) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

5. (8) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

6. (-) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

7. (9) The Taking Of Annie Thorne by C.J. Tudor

8. (-) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

9. (4) Postscript by Cecelia Ahern

10. (7) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (-) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

4. (4) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

5. (7) The Visual MBA by James Barron

6. (5) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

7. (10) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

8. (-) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

9. (9) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (-) The Ride Of A Lifetime by Robert Iger

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

2. (2) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

3. (-) Geronimo Stilton #73: The Missing Movie by Geronimo Stilton

4. (5) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

5. (3) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #12: The Island Of Dragons by Geronimo Stilton

6. (4) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

7. (8) After by Gabby Tye

8. (-) Sherlock Sam And The Burgled Book In Kampong Glam by A. J. Low

9. (6) Thea Stilton #8: The Dance Of The Star Fairies by Thea Stilton

10. (-) A Tale Of Magic... by Chris Colfer