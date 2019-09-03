Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

3. (3) It by Stephen King

4. (4) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

5. (5) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

6. (7) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

7. (9) The Outsider by Stephen King

8. (-) Delayed Rays Of A Star by Amanda Lee Koe

9. (-) Normal People by Sally Rooney

9. (-) Scream To The Shadows by Tunku Halim

10. (-) Impractical Uses Of Cake by Yeoh Jo-Ann

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

3. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (4) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg, Tan Tai Yong

5. (-) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

7. (7) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim 8. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (10) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

10. (6) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

2. (-) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

3. (3) After by Gabby Tye

4. (4) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

5. (2) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

6. (-) Resist by Elodie Kyra

7. (5) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2020 by National Geographic

8. (8) Secrets Of Singapore: Changi Airport by Monica Lim and Lesley-Anne Tan

9. (6) Geronimo Stilton #72: The Hawaiian Heist by Geronimo Stilton

10. (-) Thea Stilton Mouseford Academy #15: The Friendship Recipe by Thea Stilton

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.