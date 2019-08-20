Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (-) Delayed Rays Of A Star by Amanda Lee Koe

3. (2) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (-) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

4. (-) It by Stephen King

5. (5) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

6. (-) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

7. (6) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

8. (7) Normal People by Sally Rooney

9. (8) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

10. (-) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

3. (7) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong

4. (4) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

5. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (10) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

7. (3) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

8. (6) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

9. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (8) The Visual MBA by James Barron

10. (-) Wet Market To Table by Pamelia Chia

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

2. (4) The World's Worst Teachers by David Walliams

3. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2020 by National Geographic

4. (9) The Misadventures Of Max Crumbly #3: Masters Of Mischief by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (6) Geronimo Stilton #72: The Hawaiian Heist by Geronimo Stilton

5. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

6. (5) Secrets Of Singapore: Changi Airport by Monica Lim and Lesley-Anne Tan

7. (-) Baby Shark: My First Book Of Numbers by Pinkfong

8. (-) Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic

9. (-) Artemis Fowl by Eoin Colfer

9. (1) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

10. (-) Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.