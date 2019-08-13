Bestsellers

FICTION
1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
2. (-) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
3. (6) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
4. (-) It by Stephen King
5. (3) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore
6. (4) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella
7. (2) Normal People by Sally Rooney
8. (7) Bird Box by Josh Malerman
8. (5) The Reckoning by John Grisham
9. (-) The Tattooist Of Auschwitz by Heather Morris
10. (-) Scream To The Shadows by Tunku Halim
NON-FICTION
1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
2. (2) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson
3. (3) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
4. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn
5. (8) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
6. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
7. (4) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong
8. (-) The Visual MBA by James Barron
9. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
10. (-) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
CHILDREN'S
1. (7) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey
1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey
2. (3) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney
3. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2020 by National Geographic
4. (-) Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone by J. K. Rowling
4. (6) The World's Worst Teachers by David Walliams
5. (4) Secrets Of Singapore: Changi Airport by Monica Lim and Lesley-Anne Tan
6. (5) Geronimo Stilton #72: The Hawaiian Heist by Geronimo Stilton
7. (-) Roblox Top Role Playing Games by Egmont
8. (-) Five Nights At Freddy's: The Freddy Files by Scott Cawthon
9. (8) The Misadventures Of Max Crumbly #3: Masters Of Mischief by Rachel Renee Russell
10. (-) Fing by David Walliams
•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.