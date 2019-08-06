Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (-) Normal People by Sally Rooney

3. (4) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

4. (6) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

5. (3) The Reckoning by John Grisham

6. (9) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

7. (7) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

8. (-) Roar by Cecelia Ahern

9. (8) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

9. (-) Pet Sematary by Stephen King

10. (5) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

3. (3) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (6) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong

5. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

6. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (8) Reluctant Editor by P.N. Balji

8. (9) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

8. (-) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (-) Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari

10 (-) Simply Invest by Goh Yang Chye

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

4. (5) Secrets Of Singapore: Changi Airport by Monica Lim and Lesley-Anne Tan

5. (4) Geronimo Stilton #72: The Hawaiian Heist by Geronimo Stilton

6. (9) The World's Worst Teachers by David Walliams

7. (-) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

8. (6) The Misadventures Of Max Crumbly #3: Masters Of Mischief by Rachel Renee Russell

9. (-) Roblox Annual 2019 by Egmont

10. (7) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers #1 by Thea Stilton

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.