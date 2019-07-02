Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) The Reckoning by John Grisham

3. (4) Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

4. (5) The Mister by E.L. James

5. (6) City Of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

5. (3) Normal People by Sally Rooney

6. (-) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

7. (9) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

8. (-) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

9. (7) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

10. (8) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

2. (6) Reluctant Editor by P.N. Balji

3. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

4. (4) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (3) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong

6. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

7. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (10) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

9. (-) Bad Blood by John Carreyrou

10. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (3) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (1) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

3. (4) Geronimo Stilton #72: The Hawaiian Heist by Geronimo Stilton

4. (-) The Misadventures Of Max Crumbly #3: Masters Of Mischief by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

6. (5) Secrets Of Singapore: Changi Airport by Monica Lim and Lesley-Anne Tan

7. (6) Roblox Top Role Playing Games by Egmont

8. (7) Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

9. (8) Fing by David Walliams

10. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.