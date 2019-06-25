Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (7) The Reckoning by John Grisham

3. (5) Normal People by Sally Rooney

4. (3) Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

5. (2) The Mister by E. L. James

6. (4) City Of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

7. (6) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

8. (7) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

9. (9) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

9. (8) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore

10. (8) The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (3) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong

4. (4) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

6. (-) The Reluctant Editor by P.N. Balji

7. (-) Factfulness by Hans Rosling, Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Ronnlund

8. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (8) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

10. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

2. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Geronimo Stilton #72: The Hawaiian Heist by Geronimo Stilton

5. (-) Secrets Of Singapore: Changi Airport by Monica Lim and Lesley-Anne Tan

6. (7) Roblox Top Role Playing Games by Egmont

7. (9) Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

8. (5) Fing by David Walliams

9. (8) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers #1 by Thea Stilton

10. (-) Ghosts Of The Shadow Market by Cassandra Clare

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.