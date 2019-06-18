Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) The Mister by E.L. James

3. (3) Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

4. (-) City Of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

5. (10) Normal People by Sally Rooney

6. (4) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

7. (7) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

7. (-) The Reckoning by John Grisham

8. (-) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore

8. (5) The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

9. (-) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

10. (-) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (7) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong

4. (4) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

6. (9) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (3) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

8. (8) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (-) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

10. (10) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Geronimo Stilton #72: The Hawaiian Heist by Geronimo Stilton

5. (8) Fing by David Walliams

6. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

7. (5) Roblox Top Role Playing Games by Egmont

8. (6) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers #1 by Thea Stilton

9. (9) Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

10. (-) Contender #1: Chosen by Taran Matharu

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.