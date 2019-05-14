Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) The Mister by E. L. James

2. (4) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (9) We, The Survivors by Tash Aw

4. (5) A Dog's Journey by W. Bruce Cameron

4. (-) Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

5. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

5. (3) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (6) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

7. (10) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

8. (-) The Outsider by Stephen King

9. (-) Past Tense by Lee Child

10. (-) Still Me by Jojo Moyes

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (3) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

3. (2) Becoming by Michelle Obama

4. (-) Zen: The Art Of Simple Living by Shunmyo Masuno

5. (5) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (7) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

7. (4) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (8) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

10. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

2. (9) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

3. (2) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

4. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

5. (4) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers by Thea Stilton

6. (-) A Manga Lover's Tokyo Travel Guide by Evangeline Neo

7. (6) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

8. (5) Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

9. (8) Fing by David Walliams

10. (7) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #6: The Test Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.