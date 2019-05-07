Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) The Mister by E. L. James

3. (5) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

4. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

5. (5) A Dog's Journey by W. Bruce Cameron

6. (4) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

7. (6) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

7. (-) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

8. (8) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

9. (-) We, The Survivors by Tash Aw

10. (10) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (3) Becoming by Michelle Obama

3. (2) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

4. (4) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

5. (5) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (7) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

7. (6) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

7. (-) Simply Invest by Goh Yang Chye

8. (10) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

9. (-) Bad Blood by John Carreyrou

10. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

3. (-) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers by Thea Stilton

5. (-) Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

6. (6) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

7. (7) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #6: The Test Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

8. (5) Fing by David Walliams

9. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

10. (-) The Sun Is Also A Star by Nicola Yoon

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.