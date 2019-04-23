Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (-) Still Me by Jojo Moyes

3. (4) Pet Sematary by Stephen King

4. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

5. (3) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (5) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

7. (7) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

8. (10) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

8. (9) Past Tense by Lee Child

9. (-) The Island Of Sea Women by Lisa See

10. (8) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

NON-FICTION

1. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (4) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

3. (3) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

4. (1) Becoming by Michelle Obama

5. (7) Bad Blood by John Carreyrou

6. (7) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

7. (-) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

8. (-) The Power Of Habit by Charles Duhigg

9. (5) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

10. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

2. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

5. (4) Fing by David Walliams

6. (6) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

7. (-) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

8. (5) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #6: The Test Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) How To Make Friends With The Dark by Kathleen Glasgow

10. (9) Summoner #4: The Outcast by Taran Matharu

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.