Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (7) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (3) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

4. (6) Pet Sematary by Stephen King

5. (5) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

6. (2) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

7. (-) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

8. (10) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

8. (8) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

9. (-) Past Tense by Lee Child

10. (9) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (-) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

4. (9) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

5. (6) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

6. (-) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

7. (4) Bad Blood by John Carreyrou

7. (3) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

8. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

10. (10) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

3. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (3) Fing by David Walliams

5. (4) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #6: The Test Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

6. (10) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

7. (-) Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

8. (6) Matilda by Roald Dahl

9. (-) Summoner #4: The Outcast by Taran Matharu

10. (7) Geronimo Stilton #71: Geronimo On Ice! by Geronimo Stilton

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.