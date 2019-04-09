Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (3) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

3. (2) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

4. (7) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

5. (5) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

6. (-) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

7. (6) Pet Sematary by Stephen King

8. (9) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

9. (8) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

10. (-) The Rosie Result by Graeme Simsion

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) Becoming by Michelle Obama

3. (3) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

4. (10) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

5. (4) Bad Blood by John Carreyrou

6. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (9) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

7. (6) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

7. (-) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

8. (-) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

9. (-) AI Superpowers by Kai-Fu Lee

10. (-) Unf*ck Your Brain by Faith Harper

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

3. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #6: The Test Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

5. (3) Fing by David Walliams

6. (6) Matilda by Roald Dahl

7. (10) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

8. (7) Geronimo Stilton #71: Geronimo On Ice! by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) Dog Man by Dav Pilkey

10. Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.