Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

3. (4) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

4. (-) Still Me by Jojo Moyes

5. (2) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

6. (7) Pet Sematary by Stephen King

7. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

8. (-) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

9. (5) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

10. (9) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) Becoming by Michelle Obama

3. (3) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

4. (-) Bad Blood by John Carreyrou

5. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (4) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

6. (8) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (-) Sunday E-mails From Chairman by Liew Mun Leong

8. (7) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

9. (5) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (8) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Fing by David Walliams

4. (4) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #6: The Test Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

5. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

6. (9) Matilda by Roald Dahl

7. (-) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

7. (7) Geronimo Stilton #71: Geronimo On Ice! by Geronimo Stilton

8. (-) Dog Man #3: A Tale Of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey

9. (-) Dog Man #2: Unleashed by Dav Pilkey

10. (-) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.