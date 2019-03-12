Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (1) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

3. (5) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

4. (3) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

5. (4) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

6. (6) Still Me by Jojo Moyes

7. (-) The Flower Girls by Alice Clark-Platts

8. (8) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

9. (9) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

10. (10) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (4) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (1) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

3. (2) Becoming by Michelle Obama

4. (3) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

5. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (6) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

7. (10) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

8. (5) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

9. (7) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

10. (9) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

4. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

5. (5) Geronimo Stilton #71: Geronimo On Ice! by Geronimo Stilton

6. (-) Little Godwit Finds His Wings by Emily Lim-Leh and John Lim

7. (6) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

8. (9) The Ice Monster by David Walliams

9. (10) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald - The Original Screenplay by J. K. Rowling

10. (7) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Ultimate Movie Guide by DreamWorks Animation

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.