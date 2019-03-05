Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

2. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (5) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

4. (4) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

5. (3) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

6. (-) Still Me by Jojo Moyes

7. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

8. (6) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

9. (8) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

10. (9) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (-) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

2. (1) Becoming by Michelle Obama

3. (3) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

4. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (5) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

6. (6) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

7. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

8. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (10) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

10. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

4. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

5. (4) Geronimo Stilton #71: Geronimo On Ice! by Geronimo Stilton

6. (5) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

7. (6) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Ultimate Movie Guide by DreamWorks Animation

8. (7) The Lego Movie 2 Junior Novel by Scholastic

9. (-) The Ice Monster by David Walliams

10. (9) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald - The Original Screenplay by J. K. Rowling

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.