Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (4) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (2) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

4. (-) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

5. (5) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

6. (-) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #1: A Hero Born by Jin Yong

7. (3) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

7. (10) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

8. (9) Assassin's Creed Odyssey by Gordon Doherty

9. (-) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

10. (-) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. (4) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

3. (3) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

4. (7) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

5. (-) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

6. (5) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

7. (6) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

8. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

10. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

10. (2) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (-) The Plano Adventures #4: Attack Of The Cybugs by Mo Dirani and Hwee Goh

3. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

5. (5) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

6. (-) Peppa Pig: Chinese New Year by Peppa Pig

6. (8) Roblox Annual 2019 by Egmont

7. (4) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

8. (9) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

9. (-) Pokemon Sun And Moon #1 by Hidenori Kusaka

10. (-) The 104-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.