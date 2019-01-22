Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

3. (3) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

4. (4) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

5. (5) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

6. (7) Milkman by Anna Burns

7. (6) Fire And Blood by George R. R. Martin

8. (10) Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

9. (9) Assassin's Creed Odyssey by Gordon Doherty

10. (8) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. (8) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

3. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

4. (5) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

5. (3) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

6. (4) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

7. (7) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

8. (-) The Future Is Asian by Parag Khanna

9. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

5. (5) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

6. (-) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

7. (7) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald - The Original Screenplay by J. K. Rowling

8. (4) Roblox Annual 2019 by Egmont

9. (10) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

10. (6) Disney Wreck-It Ralph 2 by Bonnier

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.