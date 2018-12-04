Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

2. (2) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

3. (4) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

4. (3) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

5. (-) Milkman by Anna Burns

6. (6) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

7. (5) Past Tense by Lee Child

8. (7) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

9. (9) Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

10. (8) Assassin's Creed Odyssey by Gordon Doherty

NON-FICTION

1. (3) Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. (1) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

3. (2) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

4. (4) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (7) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (6) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

7. (5) The Laws Of Human Nature by Robert Greene

8. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (10) Out Of The Maze by Spencer Johnson

10. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

2. (4) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald - The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

3. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (3) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (5) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

6. (-) Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them by J.K. Rowling

7. (-) The 104-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

8. (6) Geronimo Stilton #70: The Phantom Bandit by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) Thea Stilton #7: The Secret Of The Crystal Fairies by Thea Stilton

10. (8) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.