Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

2. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

3. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

4. (-) Past Tense by Lee Child

5. (4) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

6. (10) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

7. (7) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

8. (8) Assassin's Creed Odyssey by Gordon Doherty

9. (-) If Cats Disappeared From The World by Genki Kawamura

10. (6) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

2. (2) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

3. (3) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

4. (5) The Laws Of Human Nature by Robert Greene

5. (6) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

6. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

7. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (4) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (10) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

10. (-) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

2. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

4. (4) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

5. (5) Geronimo Stilton #11: The Guardian Of The Realm by Geronimo Stilton

6. (6) Geronimo Stilton #70: The Phantom Bandit by Geronimo Stilton

7. (8) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

8. (7) The 104-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

9. (-) The Little Prince by Antoine deSaint-Exupery

10. (-) Rainbow Magic: Evelyn The Mermicorn Fairy by Daisy Meadows

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.