Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

2. (2) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

3. (3) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

4. (5) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

5. (7) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

6. (6) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

7. (4) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

8. (8) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

9. (-) Origin by Dan Brown

10. (-) Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (3) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (-) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

5. (6) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (10) The Laws Of Human Nature by Robert Greene

7. (5) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

8. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) Don't Call Me Mrs Rogers by Paige Parker

10. (-) Principles by Ray Dalio

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

2. (5) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (6) Geronimo Stilton #70: The Phantom Bandit by Geronimo Stilton

4. (2) Geronimo Stilton #11: The Guardian Of The Realm by Geronimo Stilton

5. (5) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

6. (8) Thea Stilton #7: The Secret Of The Crystal Fairies by Thea Stilton

7. (3) The 104-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

8. (-) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

9. (9) P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han

10. (7) A Map Of Days by Ransom Riggs

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.