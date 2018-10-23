Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (7) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

2. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

3. (2) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

4. (-) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

5. (3) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

6. (4) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

7. (5) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

8. (8) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

9. (-) Lethal White by Robert Galbraith

10. (-) The Magic Strings Of Frankie Presto by Mitch Albom

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (3) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (4) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

5. (5) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

6. (6) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

7. (-) Fear by Bob Woodward

8. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (8) The Laws Of Human Nature by Robert Greene

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton #11: The Guardian Of The Realm by Geronimo Stilton

3. (5) The 104-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

4. (-) The Plano Adventures #2: The Ray Keepers by Mo Dirani and Hwee Goh

5. (4) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

6. (3) Geronimo Stilton #70: The Phantom Bandit by Geronimo Stilton

7. (7) A Map Of Days by Ransom Riggs

8. (6) Thea Stilton #7: The Secret Of The Crystal Fairies by Thea Stilton

9. (-) P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han

10. (8) Nine From The Nine Worlds: Magnus Chase And The Gods of Asgard by Rick Riordan

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.