Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

3. (3) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

4. (4) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

5. (-) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

6. (6) Origin by Dan Brown

7. (7) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

8. (10) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

9. (8) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore

10. (-) Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (3) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

5. (6) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

6. (4) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

7. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

9. (-) Singapore, Disrupted by Chua Mui Hoong

10. (8) The Laws Of Human Nature by Robert Greene

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

2. (1) Geronimo Stilton #11: The Guardian Of The Realm by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) Geronimo Stilton #70: The Phantom Bandit by Geronimo Stilton

4. (4) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

5. (6) The 104-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

6. (5) Thea Stilton #7: The Secret Of The Crystal Fairies by Thea Stilton

7. (-) A Map Of Days by Ransom Riggs

8. (-) Nine From The Nine Worlds: Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard by Rick Riordan

9. (8) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

10. (7) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.