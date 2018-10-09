Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (3) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

3. (4) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

4. (6) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

5. (7) The Return Of The Young Prince by A.G. Roemmers and Oliver Brock

6. (5) Origin by Dan Brown

7. (9) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella

8. (8) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore

9. (-) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

10. (-) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

2. (3) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (4) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (7) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (2) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

6. (8) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

7. (9) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (-) The Laws Of Human Nature by Robert Greene

9. (-) Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari

10. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #11: The Guardian Of The Realm by Geronimo Stilton

2. (10) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) Geronimo Stilton #70: The Phantom Bandit by Geronimo Stilton

4. (5) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

5. (4) Thea Stilton #7: The Secret Of The Crystal Fairies by Thea Stilton

6. (3) The 104-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

7. (8) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

8. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

9. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2019 by National Geographic Kids

10. (6) Sherlock Sam And The Mysterious Mastermind In Seoul by A. J. Low

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.