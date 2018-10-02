Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (4) This Is Where I Won't Be Alone by Inez Tan

3. (2) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

4. (3) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

5. (5) Origin by Dan Brown

6. (7) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

7. (6) The Return Of The Young Prince by A.G. Roemmers and Oliver Brock

8. (9) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore

9. (8) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella

10. (-) Sea Prayer by Khaled Hosseini

NON-FICTION

1. (4) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

2. (6) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

3. (3) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

4. (2) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (9) The Sarawak Report by Clare Rewcastle Brown

6. (1) Fear by Bob Woodward

7. (5) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

8. (8) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

9. (10) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #11: The Guardian Of The Realm by Geronimo Stilton

2. (7) Geronimo Stilton #70: The Phantom Bandit by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) The 104-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

4. (4) Thea Stilton #7: The Secret Of The Crystal Fairies by Thea Stilton

5. (6) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

6. (5) Sherlock Sam And The Mysterious Mastermind In Seoul by A. J. Low

7. (-) Dog Man #3: A Tale Of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey

8. (8) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

9. (9) Geronimo Stilton #69: Hug A Tree, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

10. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

10. (-) Rainbow Magic: Evelyn The Mermicorn Fairy by Daisy Meadows

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times and Popular bookstores.