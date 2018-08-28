Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

3. (3) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

4. (4) Origin by Dan Brown

5. (5) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella

6. (8) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

6. (10) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arakawa

7. (7) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore

8. (8) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

9. (-) Erotic Stories For Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal

10. (-) Suicide Club by Rachel Heng

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

3. (9) Life In Plastic by Woffles Wu

4. (4) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

5. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (5) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

7. (3) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

8. (-) Asking Why by Ho Kwon Ping

9. (8) Singapore, Disrupted by Chua Mui Hoong

10. (-) Can Singapore Fall? Making The Future For Singapore by Lim Siong Guan

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) The 104-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton #69: Hug A Tree, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

4. (1) The Darkest Minds by Alexandra Bracken

5. (-) Dog Man #3: A Tale Of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey

6. (4) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Colosseum Ghost by Geronimo Stilton

7. (5) The Darkest Minds #2: Never Fade by Alexandra Bracken

8. (-) Incredibles 2 Storytime Collection by Bonnier Books

9. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2019 by National Geographic Kids

10. (7) The Trials Of Apollo #3: The Burning Maze by Rick Riordan

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.