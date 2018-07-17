Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

3. (3) The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

4. (4) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

5. (5) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

6. (-) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore

7. (7) Milk And Honey by Rupi Kaur

8. (8) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

9. (6) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

10. (9) The Sun And Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

3. (8) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

4. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

6. (3) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

7. (-) Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari

8. (5) Singapore, Disrupted by Chua Mui Hoong

9. (-) A Higher Loyalty by James Comey

10. (-) The Panama Papers by Bastian Obermayer and Frederik Obermaier

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Geronimo Stilton #69: Hug A Tree, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

2. (5) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

3. (4) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Colosseum Ghost by Geronimo Stilton

4. (1) Incredibles 2 Storytime Collection by Bonnier Books

5. (3) The Trials Of Apollo #3: The Burning Maze by Rick Riordan

6. (6) Incredibles 2: Simply Stories by Bonnier Books

7. (8) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2019 by National Geographic Kids

8. (10) Dog Man #3: A Tale Of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey

9. (-) Hotel Transylvania 3 Movie Novelisation by Stacia Deutsch

10. (8) Incredibles 2: Awesome Colouring by Bonnier Books

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.