Bestsellers

FICTION
1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
2. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan
3. (2) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline 4. (-) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan
5. (-) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami
6. (-) Ponti by Sharlene Teo
7. (6) The Sun And Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur
8. (4) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav
9. (8) Sad Girls by Lang Leav
9. (-) The Fallen by David Baldacci
10. (-) Murder On The Orient Express by Agatha Christie
10. (4) The Midnight Line by Lee Child
NON-FICTION
1. (1) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer
2. (3) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
3. (7) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
4. (4) A Higher Loyalty by James Comey
5. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
5. (5) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi
6. (2) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan
7. (8) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli
8. (-) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn
9. (-) Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari
10. (-) Principles by Ray Dalio
CHILDREN'S
1. (1) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Colosseum Ghost by Geronimo Stilton
2. (2) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey
3. (6) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney
4. (9) K by Gabby Tye
5. (4) Dog Man #3: A Tale Of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey
6. (7) Geronimo Stilton #68: Cyber-Thief Showdown by Geronimo Stilton
7. (5) Melowy #1: Dreams Come True by Danielle Star
8. (8) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton
9. (-) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell
10. (10) The Savant Trilogy #1: Misdirection by Ning Cai
•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.