Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

3. (2) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline 4. (-) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

5. (-) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

6. (-) Ponti by Sharlene Teo

7. (6) The Sun And Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

8. (4) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

9. (8) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

9. (-) The Fallen by David Baldacci

10. (-) Murder On The Orient Express by Agatha Christie

10. (4) The Midnight Line by Lee Child

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

2. (3) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (7) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (4) A Higher Loyalty by James Comey

5. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (5) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

6. (2) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

7. (8) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

8. (-) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

9. (-) Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari

10. (-) Principles by Ray Dalio

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Colosseum Ghost by Geronimo Stilton

2. (2) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

3. (6) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

4. (9) K by Gabby Tye

5. (4) Dog Man #3: A Tale Of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey

6. (7) Geronimo Stilton #68: Cyber-Thief Showdown by Geronimo Stilton

7. (5) Melowy #1: Dreams Come True by Danielle Star

8. (8) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

10. (10) The Savant Trilogy #1: Misdirection by Ning Cai

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.