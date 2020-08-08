Best staycation deals in phase two: Re-opened hotels get creative with room packages

SINGAPORE - Whether you are a parent with little ones or pawrent with furry ones, a culture buff looking for a sensorial feast or a gourmand hoping to feast on artfully plated creations, there is a staycation offer out there screaming your name.

Almost 190 hotels in Singapore have now received approval to reopen for domestic guests. Many are starting to offer novel packages, from a gender reveal party to a master chef three-course dinner experience to personalised zoo tours. The Sunday Times rounds up the most compelling promotions for you to book in phase two.

BEST FOR FAMILIES

SOFITEL SINGAPORE CITY CENTRE



PHOTO: SOFITEL SINGAPORE CITY CENTRE



Is it a girl or boy? The new Baby Gender Reveal Party package lets expectant parents celebrate the occasion in style, with a sumptuous high tea for five people in a suite (including gender reveal desserts), floral decorations and an overnight stay for two adults and up to one child. It also comes with a photo shoot by Fion Boon Photography when baby arrives. The five-star hotel also offers a Family Fun Staycation deal with luxury children's tents for glamping and late check-out.

Rates: The Gender Reveal Party starts at $1,888++ a night and is valid until June 30 next year. The family deal starts at $335++ a night for a Luxury Room, which fits up to two tents, as well as breakfast for two adults and one child under 12. Pay $80++ for each additional child for every night. Valid until Dec 30.

Info: Sofitel Singappore City Centre website

INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE



PHOTO: INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE



The kids cannot decide if they would rather stay in and chill or go out exploring? You have both options here. The Family Day In package includes a Family Afternoon Tea in The Lobby Lounge - young guests get their very own colourful, gourmet Kid's Afternoon Tea Set - as well as kids' amenities, board games and $50 worth of in-room dining credit, among other privileges. The Family Day Out offer comes with tickets to five Madame Tussauds experiences for two adults and one child, which covers the eponymous wax museum, a boat ride and more.

Rates: From $375++ a night for two adults and one child, valid until Dec 30.

Info: Intercontinental Singapore website

CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT



PHOTO: CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT



If you have always passed by this hotel on your way out of Singapore, here is your chance to sample its family-friendly facilities. Its Stay.Shop. Play! package includes a night in its Pool Terrace room, in-room breakfast for two adults and one child below age six, in-room afternoon high tea for two adults, tickets to Jewel's Canopy Park play attraction, late check-out at 4pm if available, and more.

Rates: From $400++ a night, valid until Dec 31. Another child aged below six can stay and have breakfast for free. Pay an additional $80++ if you have two children aged six to 12.

Info: Crowne Plaza Changi Airport website

ASCOTT RAFFLES PLACE SINGAPORE AND ASCOTT ORCHARD SINGAPORE



PHOTO: ASCOTT RAFFLES PLACE SINGAPORE



Book a Family Singapoliday at these serviced apartments and visit local attractions for free. The Raffles Place property offers passes to the Singapore Zoo, while the Orchard one lets you visit Jurong Bird Park. Passes are available on a first- come-first-served basis based on the number of registered guests.

Rates: The promotion starts on Aug 17, with rates from $225++ a night including breakfast for two (kids below age 12 dine for free). You must sign up for its free Ascott Star Rewards membership.

Info: Ascott website

THE ST REGIS SINGAPORE



PHOTO: THE ST REGIS SINGAPORE



Live the luxe life for less at this opulent hotel that is close to Orchard Road and the Singapore Botanic Gardens. Its Family Getaway package covers an epicurean breakfast for two adults and two kids up to age 12, $100 in daily credit for dining or its famous Remede Spa, late check-out at 4pm and its Signature St Regis butler service.

Rates: From $507++, book by Oct 31 and stay by April 30 next year.

Info: The St Regis Singapore website

FAIRMONT SINGAPORE



PHOTO: FAIRMONT SINGAPORE



Recoup half your room rate in credit and vouchers when you take up the Upsized Staycation Offer at this hotel, which has amazing views of Marina Bay and the city. Plus, a second room is 50 per cent off. Besides breakfast for two adults and two children aged 12 and below, the package also bundles a $100 dining voucher and $50 return stay voucher, parking and an extra bed.

Its South Tower has newly refurbished rooms and the Fairmont has amenities for babies and toddlers.

Rates: From $305 a night, valid until Dec 30.

Info: www.fairmont.com/singapore/

YOTEL SINGAPORE ORCHARD ROAD



PHOTO: YOTEL SINGAPORE



Why settle for a staycation when you can do a Robo-cation instead? Yoshi And Yolanda are the stars of this tech- and design-driven hotel chain and the kids will love taking a souvenir photo with the service robots. Take home a pair of robot toy gifts and use the $40 dining credit to try its robot-themed mocktails. Breakfast is included, as is late check-out at 4pm.

Rates: From $195++ a night for at least two nights.

Info: www.yotel.com/en/hotels/yotel-singapore/offers

BEST FOR FUR KIDS

AMARA SANCTUARY RESORT SENTOSA



PHOTO: AMARA SANCTUARY RESORT SENTOSA



Pamper your pooch with a stay in a colonial-style Courtyard Suite, complete with a fur kid welcome pack, amenities and a Pampered Paws in-room menu curated by premium pet suppliers. "Pawrents" enjoy breakfast, too.

Rates: From $500 ++ a night for two adults and one dog. This is an ongoing promotion.

Info: sentosa.amarahotels.com/promotions/pampered-paws

FOUR SEASONS HOTEL SINGAPORE



PHOTO:

FOUR SEASONS HOTEL SINGAPORE





Fur babies are VIPs here - very important pets, that is. Inform the hotel in advance and yours will receive a pet towel with its name embroidered on it, a special bed, bowl and, of course, bottled water. Perks for "pawrents" include daily credit of 30 per cent of the room rate to spend on food, drinks or at the spa, and 24-hour rolling check-in and check-out. Stay on a weekday to enjoy a room upgrade and a bottle of wine (terms apply).

Rates: From $450++. This promotion is ongoing.

Info: www.fourseasons.com/singapore/offers/

BEST FOR SPECIAL OCCASIONS

RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



Six of the hotels at the integrated resort have reopened, with various packages to choose from. The Indulgent Luxury staycay is ideal for a special celebration as you save up to 55 per cent off the usual rates. The pampering starts with a one-way limousine transfer from your pick-up point to your suite at the Equarius Hotel or one of its stunning Beach Villas. After you check in, decide how you want to spend your $200 in dining credits and redeem your bottle of Loosen Bros Dr. L Riesling from selected outlets, which include Ocean Restaurant. You will also have $30 in RWS Invites credit and free parking.

Rates: From $888 a night. Book by this month and stay by Oct 16. Pay by Mastercard and save another $100 if you book by Aug 16.

Info: www.rwsentosa.com/en/reopening/hotels

GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL



PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL



Impress your significant other with a stay in an 800 sq ft split-level suite and a three-course meal for two, prepared by one of the hotel's chefs in your room. The hotel's new A Goodwood Getaway with Private Chef Dining Experience also comes with an extra bed for a child under 12 years old, breakfast for two and a 3pm check-out.

Rates: $350++ a night; extend your stay for $250++. Valid until Dec 22.

Info: www.goodwoodparkhotel.com/promotions

YORK HOTEL SINGAPORE



PHOTO: YORK HOTEL SINGAPORE



Balinese-themed cabana by the poolside? Check. A couple manicure session worth $100? Check. Breakfast and $50 in dining credit? Check. The Sweet Romance Couple Staycation Package here is a value-for-money escape that also includes late check-out at 3pm.

Rates: From $220++ for two persons for each night, valid until Dec 31.

Info: www.yorkhotel.com.sg/room-promotion.html

BEST FOR NATURE LOVERS

CHANGI COVE



PHOTO: CHANGI COVE



Nestled in 4ha of greenery in Changi, this hotel is a rustic getaway just five minutes by car to Changi Village. It will launch a Go Local package next month with 25 per cent off rates, free breakfast and minibar, 20 per cent off dining and late check-out or a room upgrade, if available.

Rates: From $165++ a room a night, valid until Dec 30. This promotion starts on Sept 1.

Info: changicove.com/offers-2020

MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS



PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



This chain says it is the first to partner Wildlife Reserves Singapore for customised experiences. Under

its upcoming Millennium Wild Experience Staycation packages, opt for a private buggy tour of the Singapore Zoo, go behind the scenes at Jurong Bird Park or go on a guided walking trail at the Night Safari.

Rates: The packages will launch in the middle of this month at M Social and Orchard Hotel.

Info: www.millenniumhotels.com

BEST FOR FOODIES

CAPRI BY FRASER, CHANGI CITY



PHOTO: CAPRI BY FRASER, CHANGI CITY



If cooking is your way of relaxing, then this hotel's Master Chef Staycation deal is made for you. Everything you need for a three-course meal for two is prepared for you in its studio room's fully equipped kitchenette; just follow the recipe by Chef Jeffrey Cheong of Caprilicious restaurant, or improvise. Choose between sirloin steak and salmon for the main course. The best thing is, no clean-up required. Budding young chefs can also try their hand at making pancakes or decorating with fruit in the Master Chef Junior Staycation package. Both packages include late check-out at 4pm, if available, and breakfast.

Rates: From $198++ a night.

Info: singapore.capribyfraser.com/en/offers.html

THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE



PHOTO: THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE



Stay in this architectural gem for at least two nights and your spacious Stamford Suite is half the usual rate under its Super Special Staycation offer. You will also receive $100 in dining credit to spend at its well-regarded restaurants, including 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung and the ones at Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski. All have special National Day-inspired menus this month.

Rates: $520++ a night for at least two nights. Book by Oct 31 and stay by Dec 29; blackout dates apply.

Info: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel website

THE RITZ-CARLTON, MILLENIA SINGAPORE



PHOTO: THE RITZ-CARLTON, MILLENIA SINGAPORE



How does sipping champagne all day long sound? Live it up with the Club Escape offer, which includes access to top-floor rooms and The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, as well as other benefits. Book directly to get 15 to 20 per cent off rates. Make sure to reserve a table at the reopened Colony buffet restaurant, where dishes will now be served to you on demand. Its popular Champagne Brunch on Sundays starts from $178++.

Rates: From $595++ a night for two guests. Book before the end of this month and stay by Oct 12.

Info: The Ritz-Carlton

GRAND HYATT SINGAPORE



PHOTO: GRAND HYATT SINGAPORE



Related Story Hotel makes five-star effort to keep staycations safe

Its Bed & Breakfast Staycation is too suite a deal to pass up, with a guaranteed upgrade to an expansive 581 sq ft Deluxe Room which has its own living area. Besides breakfast at the popular StraitsKitchen restaurant, you will also receive $50 in spa credit, a 5 per cent discount at Isetan department store, and 20 per cent off dining and room service. Book a stay from Sundays to Thursdays this month and you enjoy a free high tea for two at its 10 Scotts outlet.

Rates: $250++ a night, valid until Dec 31.

Info: Use the code STAYC at The Grand Hyatt website

BEST FOR URBANITES ON A BUDGET

THE SULTAN



PHOTO: THE SULTAN



What is better than taking photos along the culture-soaked enclaves of Bugis, Kampong Glam and Waterloo Street? Doing it with an experienced guide and content creator who will give you pointers to nail that #ootd shot. Boutique hotel The Sultan has collaborated with Tribe Tours for an #Instaglam Staycation offer, where guests checking in or out on a Saturday can join an #Instawalk tour for $48 instead of the usual $55.

Rates: From $111++ for a double room a night. Book directly to enjoy benefits such as breakfast, welcome minibar and room upgrade or late check-out.

Info: www.thesultan.com.sg/

HOTEL SOLOHA



PHOTO: HOTEL SOLOHA



The on-trend decor at this boutique hotel is a refreshing break after you have spent the day traipsing around the streets of Chinatown. Stay for two nights or more and receive a bottle of wine and perks at its Takeshi Noodle Bar outlet, including one-for-one Asahi beer. You may also check in early and check out late, if there is availability.

Rates: Rooms start from $98++ a night and there is a Family Loft at $198++ that sleeps four. Valid until Jan 4 next year.

Info: solohahotels.com/

HOTEL NUVE HERITAGE



PHOTO: HOTEL NUVE HERITAGE



With just 19 rooms, this boutique hotel near City Hall MRT station prides itself on its personalised service. All room types are now 28per cent cheaper, and your stay comes with breakfast and a free minibar. You can also ask for complimentary room decoration for special occasions, which consists of towels folded into swan shapes, rose petals scattered around and a customised card.

Rates: From $150++ a night for rooms, valid until Dec 30.

Info: www.hotelnuveheritage.com/special-offers