Best sellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (-) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

3. (5) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

4. (3) Normal People by Sally Rooney

5. (6) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

6. (8) City Of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

7. (4) The Mister by E. L. James

8. (7) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

9. (10) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

10. (9) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

3. (6) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (3) Reluctant Editor by PN Balji

5. (-) Factfulness by Hans Rosling, Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Ronnlund

6. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (4) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong

8. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

9. (9) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

10. (8) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

3. (4) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (6) Geronimo Stilton #72: The Hawaiian Heist by Geronimo Stilton

5. (7) Roblox Top Role Playing Games by Egmont

6. (5) The Misadventures Of Max Crumbly #3: Masters Of Mischief by Rachel Renee Russell

7. (-) Thea Stilton #29: The Phantom Of The Orchestra by Thea Stilton

8. (-) Artemis Fowl by Eoin Colfer

9. (8) Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

10. (-) Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic

10. (-) The World's Worst Teachers by David Walliams