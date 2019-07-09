Best sellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) The Reckoning by John Grisham

3. (5) Normal People by Sally Rooney

4. (4) The Mister by E.L. James

5. (6) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

6. (7) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

7. (8) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

8. (5) City Of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

9. (10) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

10. (9) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

NON-FICTION

1. (3) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (1) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

3. (2) Reluctant Editor by P.N. Balji

4. (5) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong

5. (6) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

6. (4) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

7. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

9. (8) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

10. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

2. (-) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

3. (6) Secrets Of Singapore: Changi Airport by Monica Lim and Lesley-Anne Tan

4. (5) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

5. (4) The Misadventures Of Max Crumbly #3: Masters Of Mischief by Rachel Renee Russell

6. (3) Geronimo Stilton #72: The Hawaiian Heist by Geronimo Stilton

7. (7) Roblox Top Role Playing Games by Egmont

8. (8) Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

9. (-) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers #1 by Thea Stilton

10. (-) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey