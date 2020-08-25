Best sellers

FICTION

1. (1) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

3. (5) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

4. (8) If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha

5. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

6. (-) Spark by Naoki Matayoshi and Alison Watts

7. (-) The Perfect World Of Miwako Sumida by Clarissa Goenawan

8. (-) The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

9. (-) Camino Winds by John Grisham

10. (8) Normal People by Sally Rooney

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (4) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

3. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

7. (9) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (8) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

9. (10) Words Of Wisdom by Hsing Yun

10. (-) Finding Chika by Mitch Albom

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

2. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

3. (4) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

4. (2) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

5. (5) The Magic Of The Mirror by Thea Stilton

6. (-) Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

7. (-) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

8. (-) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

9. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

10. (-) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery