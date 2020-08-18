Best sellers

FICTION

1. (1) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

3. (10) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (-) Blue Moon by Lee Child

5. (10) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

6. (-) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

7. (7) The Giver Of Stars by Jojo Moyes

8. (5) If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha

8. (6) Normal People by Sally Rooney

9. (4) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

10. (-) The Forest Of Wool And Steel by Natsu Miyashita

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (4) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

5. (-) Too Much And Never Enough by Mary L. Trump

6. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (-) I Thought I Knew by Christopher Cheng Wai Sum

8. (-) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

9. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (-) Beating The Odds Together: 50 Years Of Singapore-Israel Ties by Mattia Tomba

10. (-) Words Of Wisdom by Hsing Yun

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

2. (3) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

3. (1) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

4. (2) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

5. (-) The Magic Of The Mirror by Thea Stilton

6. (-) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

7. (5) Slime by David Walliams

8. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

9. (-) Disney Frozen 2 Happier Tin by Disney

10. (7) Fazbear Frights #3: 1:35AM by Andrea Waggener, Elley Cooper and Scott Cawthon

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.