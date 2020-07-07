Best sellers

FICTION

1. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

2. (-) If Cats Disappeared From The World by Genki Kawamura

3. (-) Crescent City #1: House Of Earth And Blood by Sarah J. Maas

4. (-) The Tattooist Of Auschwitz by Heather Morris

5. (-) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

6. (-) 1984 by George Orwell

7. (-) Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo

8. (-) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

9. (-) Still Me by Jojo Moyes

10. (-) The Perfect Wife by J. P. Delaney

NON-FICTION

1. (-) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

4. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

6. (-) Has China Won? by Kishore Mahbubani

7. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (-) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

9. (-) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga

10. (-) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (-) Slime by David Walliams

3. (-) Geronimo Stilton #75: The Sticky Situation by Geronimo Stilton

4. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

5. (-) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

6. (-) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

7. (-) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

8. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

9. (-) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

10. (-) Five Nights At Freddy's: Fazbear Frights #2 Fetch by Scott Cawthon, Andrea Waggener and Carly Anne West

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.