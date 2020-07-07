Best sellers

FICTION
1. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
2. (-) If Cats Disappeared From The World by Genki Kawamura
3. (-) Crescent City #1: House Of Earth And Blood by Sarah J. Maas
4. (-) The Tattooist Of Auschwitz by Heather Morris
5. (-) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho
6. (-) 1984 by George Orwell
7. (-) Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo
8. (-) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom
9. (-) Still Me by Jojo Moyes
10. (-) The Perfect Wife by J. P. Delaney
NON-FICTION
1. (-) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
2. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
3. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
4. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
5. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
6. (-) Has China Won? by Kishore Mahbubani
7. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi
8. (-) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan
9. (-) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga
10. (-) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking
CHILDREN'S
1. (-) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey
2. (-) Slime by David Walliams
3. (-) Geronimo Stilton #75: The Sticky Situation by Geronimo Stilton
4. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney
5. (-) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier
6. (-) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey
7. (-) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney
8. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus
9. (-) Wonder by R. J. Palacio
10. (-) Five Nights At Freddy's: Fazbear Frights #2 Fetch by Scott Cawthon, Andrea Waggener and Carly Anne West
• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.