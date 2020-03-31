Best sellers

FICTION

1. (2) Crescent City #1: House Of Earth And Blood by Sarah J. Maas

2. (4) The Mirror And The Light by Hilary Mantel

3. (5) Nothing Ventured by Jeffrey Archer

4. (5) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #3: A Snake Lies Waiting by Jin Yong

5. (3) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

6. (8) The Perfect Wife by J.P. Delaney

7. (1) How We Disappeared by Lee Jing-Jing

8. (-) The Forest Of Wool And Steel by Natsu Miyashita

9. (9) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

10. (-) The Flatshare by Beth O'Leary

NON-FICTION

1. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (5) Fifty Secrets Of Singapore's Success by Tommy Koh

3. (1) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

5. (4) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

6. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

7. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (-) Air-Conditioned Nation Revisited by Cherian George

9. (7) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

10. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) Geronimo Stilton #75: The Sticky Situation by Geronimo Stilton

3. (2) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #7: Time Warp by Geronimo Stilton

4. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

5. (4) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

6. (7) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

7. (6) The Last Hours #1: Chain Of Gold by Cassandra Clare

8. (8) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

9. (-) The Odd 1s Out: The First Sequel by James Rallison

10. (9) Wonder by R.J. Palacio